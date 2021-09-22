For 37 years, Kathryn Willis could tell you where she was the last weekend of September. Like many longtime Duluth residents, she was front and center at the city’s namesake Fall Festival.
COVID put a stop to that last year, forcing Duluth to cancel the event for the first time since its inception. Willis, who along with her daughter Kay Montgomery has been part of every Fall Festival since its start, said she can’t remember what she did last year on September’s last weekend.
But like the more than 400 volunteers who help put on the event, Willis prefers to look ahead to a great festival this weekend rather than look back at the lost year.
“We’re so excited to be back,” Willis said. “It should be the best weather we’ve ever had if it holds up.”
After last year’s cancellation, organizers aren’t taking anything for granted. But with a forecast of upper 70s and no rain for the weekend, things look good for the Southeast’s largest all-volunteer festival.
Those volunteers will be out in full force this weekend (you’ll notice them by their red festival T-shirts) as they get back to the work they love doing. Many volunteers have worked at the festival for years.
“The volunteers are the central part of the success of running the festival,” Montgomery said. “Everybody on every committee knows what needs to be done. They get the job done.”
This year’s chairpersons are Gin Willis, Kathy Orcutt and Wayne Herman. The grand marshal is Smilin’ Mark McKay of 95.5 WSB Radio and the honorary grand marshal is Dorothy Rainey — 99 years young as festival organizers say.
Organizers are excited that the event will again be raising funds that go to help downtown Duluth and local nonprofits. Willis said more than $3.5 million has been donated since the festival’s inception.
The event will kick off with the annual parade Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Sunday will include a Donut Run 5K at 8 a.m. and the festival’s signature Worship on the Green church service at 10 a.m.
Both days will offer plenty of food to eat and vendors to peruse. But Montgomery said the festival also serves as a de facto homecoming — something she says sets it apart from other area events.
“The kids come back from college that have been away and people who used to live in Duluth come back and rekindle friendships,” Montgomery said. “This year the festival is going to be a little smaller and the parade a little shorter. But it’s going to have all the things that make it special — that community spirit and that hometown feeling.”
