That little old band that started Down Under will bring its hit machine to Winder’s Innovation Amphitheater this weekend.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, nearly 50 years ago, the Little River Band helped define pop-rock in the 1970s and 1980s with harmony-happy radio hits like “Reminiscing,” “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help is on its Way,” “Lonesome Loser” and “Happy Anniversary,” to name but a few. The band – in its various incarnations – has sold more than 30 million albums and is regarded by many as rock ‘n’ roll royalty.

