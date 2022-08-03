That little old band that started Down Under will bring its hit machine to Winder’s Innovation Amphitheater this weekend.
Founded in Melbourne, Australia, nearly 50 years ago, the Little River Band helped define pop-rock in the 1970s and 1980s with harmony-happy radio hits like “Reminiscing,” “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help is on its Way,” “Lonesome Loser” and “Happy Anniversary,” to name but a few. The band – in its various incarnations – has sold more than 30 million albums and is regarded by many as rock ‘n’ roll royalty.
The Little River Band will make its Innovation Amphitheater debut on Saturday. Atlanta-based roots rockers Water to Wine will open the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert set to begin at 7 p.m.
Although the founders of the band are no longer involved (and there’s been plenty of litigation through the years to show for it), bassist and vocalist Wayne Nelson has been around since the early 1980s, making him the longest-tenured member of the long-running musical ensemble, which has featured nearly three dozen different players as part of its history. That history includes induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame, a Grammy Award nomination and Casino Musical Entertainer of the Year honors.
When asked what made the show an attractive one for the venue to present, Shea Irby, operations and marketing administrator and box office manager for Golden Productions, which hosts concerts and other events at the amphitheater, said, “They’re a name act and their music is well known. Sometimes you’re not sure who the band is, but you know the songs and you can sing along. It’s that feel-good vibe that our audience likes, so we thought this would be a really good one for us.”
Innovation Amphitheater’s schedule for the remainder of August includes Marshall Charloff & The Purple xPeRIeNCE on Aug. 12; Sensational Sounds of Motown on Aug. 13; Broadway Rock of Ages Band on Aug. 19; Doug Stone with T. Graham Brown on Aug. 20; The Rocket Man Show: Elton John Tribute on Aug. 26 and Blackstone Cherry on Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.