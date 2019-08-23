Lawrenceville’s premiere Polish festival is back again on Saturday for its 11th year.
The Polish Pierogi Festival, an annual fundraising event for the Saint John Paul II Polish Apostolate of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, will run from 1 to 8 p.m.
The event, which will feature authentic Polish food, dancers, music, games and vendors, is intended to educated the community about the Polish heritage during an enjoyable afternoon.
“We would like to share our traditions, beliefs and Catholic way of life with all our non-Polish speaking friends,” organizers said. “God’s mercy and love has no boundaries.”
Saturday’s festival will open with a short ceremony by Father Wieslaw Berdowicz, followed by a performance of “favorite Polish pop songs.”
Several folk dancers will perform after that, while other performers lead Polish tavern songs throughout the day. At the festival, there will also be a competition for the best Pierogi hat.
Festival vendors include a Polish bakery booth, Polish T-shirts and gifts, immigration law information, financial advice and other offerings.
For children, there will be face painting, a toddler’s playground, balloon animals and magic tricks. A woman will also be drawing caricatures.
The festival is free and open to public, though the food costs money.
It will be held at St. Marguerite d’Youville Church, located at 85 Gloster Road in Lawrenceville.
For more information and a complete schedule, visit pcaaa.org/pierogi-festival.