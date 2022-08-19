Alec Baldwin says he doesn't believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting last year on the "Rust" movie set -- a tragic episode he says "has taken years off" his life and has cost him professionally.

Prosecutors awaiting the investigative report from the Santa Fe Sheriff's office will weigh evidence in the October 21, 2021 shooting on the film's Old West set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico to determine whether to pursue charges. Baldwin and crew members were rehearsing a scene in a rustic church when a prop gun in the actor's hand discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

