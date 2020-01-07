Hammered dulcimer virtuoso and internet sensation Ted Yoder and Rhythmwood Drive will be appearing one-night-only in the Atlanta area on Friday, Jan. 17, after performances in Indiana and Tennessee.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, where Historic Norcross brings a quaint small-town setting just outside of the Atlanta perimeter.
Yoder’s hammered dulcimer cover of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” became one of the most-watched Facebook Live posts in 2016 when the song received more than 101 million views from music fans around the world.
Since then, Yoder has toured the country mesmerizing audiences with his passionate, immersive style that combines rock, smooth jazz, folk, classical and spiritual music. He makes one wooden stringed instrument sound like an entire rock band or a symphony orchestra. He recently released a new CD titled “Lean In.”
Rhythmwood Drive will join Yoder onstage, where as a duo they will complement him with their beats generated by the cajon, udu, ocean drum and marimba. The band is made up of Doug and Sarah Haag, who met in high school at a music competition.
Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 online at www.eventbrite.com. To learn more about Yoder and hear his music, visit tedyoder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.