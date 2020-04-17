Taylor Swift just canceled all her shows in 2020

Taylor Swift is done for the year, thanks to coronavirus.
Swift canceled all live appearances and performances for the rest of 2020 in what she said was an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Swift wrote on Twitter. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."
Previously scheduled shows will take place in 2021 and ticketholders will be given new tickets then, according to a statement attached to her tweet. Refunds for the US shows will be available May 1st subject to Ticketmaster's terms, it said.
Swift isn't the only one who has changed up touring schedules in light of the pandemic, which has infected more than 2 million people worldwide.
Justin Bieber postponed his "Changes" tour, and other stars like Niall Horan and Bad Bunny have also postponed tours and events.
Meanwhile, large music festivals like Coachella have also been postponed, while the mayors of major cities such as New York and Los Angeles said there would be no large gatherings until 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.