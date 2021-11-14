The episode was hosted by actor Jonathan Majors, and instead of the usual two performances by "SNL" musical guests, Swift delivered the full 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well" off her re-recorded album. She also joined in on some laughs, teaming up with Pete Davidson in a parody roast of "virgin" show writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy.
"Ben is like a sad Ron Weasley/ He looks like if Big Bird/ lost all his feathers," Swift sings to the trio. "Martin has the charm and the sex appeal of a scarecrow."
Following a series of jokes at their expense from Davidson, Swift sings that none of the "three sad virgins" have the "guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl," to which the writers shrug and say: "True."
Man Park
Beyond a very clever "Sesame Street" spin on the cold open, other highlights from the night include a commercial parody for an outdoor "Man Park," where socially awkward guys can make friends, talk about Marvel and feel understood speaking only in monosyllabic sentences.
The Advertising Awards
In this sketch, Majors plays Jake the State Farm guy, and Heidi Gardner plays and Flo from Progressive ads, hosting a fake awards show. They lampoon commercials with dissonant themes, chiding advertisers: "You're using what to sell ... what?"
They even include a tribute to "Quibi, Tubi, Vubu, Boppy, Duku, Titi."
Kid Stories
Kenan Thompson and Majors host a paranormal show for kids in this sketch. They do not like the creepy kids who appear on their show with creepy stories to tell one bit and it's very funny.
Broadway revue
Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney attend a Broadway musical revue in this sketch, with Majors joining Boen Yang and Cecily Strong to deliver some salty banter and singing.
Pet Store ad
You might need to be a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony fan to truly appreciate this one, but who isn't? In this sketch commercial, Majors, Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Chris Redd rap about all the bones available in their new pet store.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.