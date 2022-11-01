Takeoff, member of rap group Migos, fatally shot outside private party in Houston, police say

Rapper Takeoff of Migos, here performing on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina, is dead at 28.

 Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston, Texas, a source close to the group confirmed to CNN. He was 28.

Police received a call of a shooting in progress around 2:34 p.m. local time, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference Tuesday. Officers arrived to the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston where there was a private party and found a dead man at the scene.

