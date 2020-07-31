A new dining option is about to open in Lawrenceville.
Taco Mac announced it will open its first new location since 2017 at 11 a.m. Monday in former Olde Towne Tavern and Grille site located at 835 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. It will be the first time in several years that a Taco Mac has been located in the Lawrenceville area.
“We are thrilled to bring Taco Mac’s unmatched Southern hospitality, award-winning Buffalo wings and the best craft beers on draft to the Lawrenceville community,” Taco Mac CEO Harold Martin Jr. said in a statement. “Lawrenceville has been on our radar for a long time, and we are excited to get to know our new neighbors over delicious food, cold beers and exciting events.”
The grand opening festivities on Monday will include a ribbon cutting as well as music, raffle drawings, food samplings and beer from Slow Pour Brewing Company, which is Taco Mac's local brewery partner for the new location.
The restaurant will have 32 high-definition televisions with a state of the art audio visual system. There will also be a large outdoor patio area that has 55-inch televisions as well as a tap bar that will be wrapped in red quartz.
There will also be beer events and special tappings in partnership with Taco Mac's local brewery partners in the new restaurant's first few weeks.
Taco Mac also said it will follow federal, state and local safety precautions because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
This includes arranging dining rooms to ensure social distancing; requiring employees to wear face masks; installing sanitation stations; regularly using a peroxide disinfectant to clean all contact surfaces; thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the entire restaurant before the dining room opens; removing caddies and condiments from tables and bringing out sanitized salt and pepper shakers, and single use condiments, upon request; suspending the use of check presenters and sanitizing pens after each use; encouraging use of digital menus or otherwise handing out single-use menus; bringing out fresh, sanitized cups for each refill; and closely monitoring employees health and well-being.
