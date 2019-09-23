Taco Mac is planning to open a new location in Lawrenceville next year — the restaurant chain's first new restaurant since 2017, company officials have announced.
The chain is taking over the former Olde Towne Tavern and Grille location at 835 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, near Duluth Highway. The plan is to open a new Taco Mac in the building in early 2020.
“We are very excited to bring Taco Mac’s unmatched Southern hospitality, award-winning Buffalo wings and the best craft beers on draft to the Lawrenceville community,” Taco Mac CEO Harold Martin Jr. said.
“We have been looking at the Lawrenceville market for a long time and made it a priority to find the best site to offer our fans in Lawrenceville their own neighborhood restaurant with quality food, family fun, and sports viewing.”
This will not be the first time Taco Maco has had a presence in Lawrenceville. A location previously operated at the nearby intersection of Duluth Highway and Riverside Parkway, but it closed several years ago. Another sports bar now operates in that location.
There are three other Taco Mac locations in Gwinnett County, located in Duluth, Suwanee and Buford, according to the restaurant chain's website.
Taco Mac said the new location is being designed by Plexus R+D and is expected to highlight a "broader reinvigoration of the brand’s roots – sports and beer."
The chain is planning to work with brewery partners in the area to organize special beer events and tappings for the new restaurant's first few weeks.
Special events for Lawrenceville residents and Brewniversity members are also expected to take place in the weeks leading up to the opening.