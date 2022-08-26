An animated, comic-book-inspired opening turns out to be the best part of "Samaritan," a very by-the-numbers superhero tale that casts Sylvester Stallone as the long-retired title character, and otherwise feels like and exhibits the production values of a 1990s TV pilot. While tolerable on its own terms, the charitable thing to do critically speaking would probably be to ignore it.

Stallone produced in addition to starring in this Amazon movie, whose most obvious spiritual kin would be M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable," down to the reluctant hero's rain-soaked hooded jacket. Still, there's also a whiff of his recent work in the "Creed" films in his portrayal of a gnarled old warrior grudgingly helping a youngster -- in this case, "Euphoria's" Javon "Wanna" Walton.

