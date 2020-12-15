It hasn't been open for a full year yet, but Suwanee-based StillFire Brewing is making itself known nationally by winning awards at major beer championships.
The latest recognition is a pair of bronze medals the brewery won at the 2020 U.S. Open. StillFire Brewing was recognized in the British Imperial Stout category for its Black Mask, a 10.9% ABV stout with luscious chocolate and vanilla flavors. The brewery also took home a bronze medal in the Belgian Quadrupel category for its 12% Days of Christmas, a 12% ABV winter warmer that features incredibly complex aromas and flavors of sweet alcohol, light pepper and clove with rich dark fruits of plum, raisin and black currant.
Breweries from Luxembourg to Louisiana sent in more than 6,000 beers representing over 140 different styles for the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This competition is the only one to include beers from professional breweries and beers from gold medal winners from the National AHA Homebrew Competition.
In addition to those honors, StillFire Brewing brought home Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in the 2019 Can Can Awards and placed second at the 2020 Atlanta Cask Ale tasting.
Earlier this year, the brewery was honored at the Great American Beer Festival for its Orange Diva Belgian Wit Beer, which received a bronze medal in the Belgian-Style Specialty Ale category.
Wild Leap Brewing Co. has introduced the newest addition to the Alpha Abstraction Double IPA Series.
