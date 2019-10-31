Suwanee Wine Fest is set for 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Suwanee Town Center Park and guests will have the opportunity to try samples of wine from eight Georgia wineries.
The city of Suwanee announced CeNita Winery and Tasting Room, Five Points Berries, Sweet Acre Farms, Three Sisters Winery, Sharp Mountain Vineyards, Kaya Vineyard & Winery, Chateau Elan Winery & Resort and Big Door Vineyards will all offer samples at this year's festival.
Beverage Superstore also hand-selected more than 150 premium wines — whites, reds, blends, sweet and sparkling varietals. Slow Pour Brewing Company and StillFire Brewing will also set up in the Georgia Beer Garden.
Georgia Wine Trail ticket holders will have access to one exclusive wine at each Georgia winery tent and will receive a special gift after visiting all eight Georgia wineries. Georgia Wine Trail ticket scan be purchased for an additional $10 with a ticket purchase as an add-on to general admission or VIP tickets.
VIP tickets have are sold out. There are a limited number of general admission tickets left for $55.