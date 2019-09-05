A recent amendment to an ordinance approved by the Suwanee City Council will allow patrons of licensed restaurants or vendors to carry mixed drinks outside at Town Center Park.
The Suwanee City Council approved that and one other amendment to extend the entertainment district across Buford Highway at its Aug. 27 meeting.
The City Council's minutes from that meeting specifically say that Chapter 6 of the City Code of Ordinances will now allow mixed drinks outdoors in the Town Center District. The language of the ordinance states "licensed eating establishments, downtown pubs, and mobile food vendor-served establishments located in the Town Center District may sell individual alcoholic beverages for consumption to persons authorized to possess or consume alcoholic beverages in the Town Center District including Town Center Park."
Beverages must be in a “non-glass container affixed with a sticker or similar as prescribed by the city designating that it is authorized for outside consumption."
A brewery will soon take the place of a former Gwinnett County Fire Station across from the Town Center on Buford Highway. The ordinance also figures to expand the area for the city's annual beer and wine festivals.
Sugar Hill announced this summer an open-container policy for its SHINE district, which encompasses E-Center restaurants and the Bowl at Sugar Hill.