The Atlanta International Night Market and “Glow in the Park” events return to Suwanee this weekend, and organizers expect just about everything to be a bit larger this time around.
“It was great,” said Jeff Kuo, president of the Norcross-based nonprofit, of last year’s happening. “We had over 15,000 (visitors) easily. We filled up the park both days and had a ton of vendors and performances. The city was happy, we were happy, and our guests were happy — it was great, very successful.
“We looked at what happened last year and we’ve added more vendors, especially food vendors because last year a lot of our vendors ran out of food. We’ve added more variety so people will have more to choose from. And parking was an issue last year. This year we’re running shuttles both days and we’re taking over more of the park of itself. Last year we had half of the park and this year we’ve got more, so it should accommodate our guests comfortably.”
The Atlanta International Night Market takes place Friday night from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday along with the “Glow in the Park” lantern parade that has become a Suwanee tradition.
The events take place at Suwanee Town Center on Town Center Avenue and will feature nearly 70 vendors (including more than 40 food vendors) and 20 internationally-themed performances through the weekend. Friday night’s headliner is vocalist Tyrus Turner and Saturday night will be capped by Guardians of the Jukebox.
Founded in 2016, the all-volunteer AINM celebrates diversity and inclusion, hosting events and educational programs to build connections in metro Atlanta’s many cultures.
“We have so many different communities in Atlanta — more than 100 different communities are represented here,” said Kuo, who added that most of the organization’s volunteers are first- or second-generation immigrants. “So our goal is to bring everybody together and raise money for our foundation, which goes to help fund some of these communities.”
Last year, AINM held an event in August in Roswell and an evening of “Around the World in the DTL” in September in downtown Lawrenceville. Another event is scheduled for September in Lawrenceville. Kuo said the organization had a slightly different model before the COVID pandemic but is now enjoying fruitful partnerships with local municipalities.
“Before COVID, we’d have events at malls and after COVID we had to figure out how to do this in a better way,” he said. “It’s worked out well because the cities want something for residents to do and by helping us out we are able to bring people in and not charge them and can offer lower fees to our vendors, which is helping them out, too. It’s been amazing working with Suwanee.”
Kuo assented that parking was a challenge at the 2022 “Glow” outing, and expanding a shuttle service from two locations should address any logistical issues.
“Last year we had a shuttle just for Saturday and it still wasn’t enough — we filled up the overflow lot,” he said. “This year…we have two separate lots and will run shuttles both days.”
Shuttles will run from Gwinnett Church (300 Industrial Blvd. in Sugar Hill) and 305 Shawnee North Drive in Suwanee.
When asked what he enjoyed the most about “Glow in the Park,” Kuo said he liked watching people make discoveries.
“We’re expecting 18,000 to 20,000 over the weekend,” he said. “Since I know most of our vendors and what’s going on, what I look forward to the most is seeing people trying something new. I typically walk around and just talk to people, so it’s cool for me to see people try something they’ve never had. That’s what’s rewarding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.