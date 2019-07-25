Suwanee Performing Arts wants locals to let it go and fully immerse themselves in Disney’s “Frozen JR.” and “Elf JR.” Friday and Saturday as part of this year’s Broadway in the Park production.
The musical theater event, now in its 13th year, offers attendees a free, one-act musical at Town Center Park. This year, Suwanee Performing Arts is offering two back-to-back, winter-themed shows — “Elf JR.” followed by “Frozen JR.”
In “Elf JR.,” attendees will follow the story of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.
The would-be elf is raised by elves, unaware that he is actually a human until his size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“Frozen JR.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical by the same name and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage.
The show features many of the well-known songs from the animated film, such as “Let It Go,” with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen JR.” expands upon the journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two find their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Suwanee’s Town Center amphitheater will be transformed into a Broadway-style stage with professional lighting, sound, costumes and sets for the shows, which feature the community’s most talented middle and high school students.
The free event starts at 7 p.m. For more information or to buy seats in reserved areas, visit suwaneeperformingarts.org.