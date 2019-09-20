Suwanee’s annual two-day city celebration returns this weekend, featuring nearly 200 arts and crafts vendors and exhibitors, 15 entertainment acts, a tiny home and a parade.
This year’s circus theme includes Aerial Silks acrobats performing on both days. There are opportunities for kids to get involved in acrobatics with a Tightrope Walk, Hoop of Fire Jump, Stilt Walking and Muscle Man Weight Lifting.
The festival begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday with a colorful parade that travels up Main Street to Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and then along Buford Highway to Town Center Park. Artists, talented craftspeople, food vendors with a flair for flavor and sponsors will be set up in the park through Sunday evening.
The Town Center Stage will feature acts such as “America’s Got Talent” alum Angelica Hale at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and headliner Queen Nation — a Queen tribute band — at 5:30 p.m.
Heartis, the event’s presenting sponsor, will give attendees the opportunity to participate in a community project — a giant photo collage — at its tent directly across the amphitheater from the stage.
Satellite parking is available at Shadowbrook Baptist Church, Shawnee North Business Center and Southeastern Freight.
Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more information at suwaneefest.com.