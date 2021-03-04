The best reimagined events were spotlighted at the Southeast Festivals and Events Association’s virtual awards held Feb. 24. And the city of Suwanee was recognized with five in all.
Festivals and events throughout the region were recognized for their strength, resilience, and creativity while trying to lift local economies and bring communities together safely with their reimagined events in our new socially distant world.
Suwanee’s awards included:
♦ Best COVID Community Response
♦ Best Social Media for Top This!
♦ Best T-Shirt for Spring Break 2020
Also, two vendors that were nominated by the city also won in their categories:
♦ Sponsor of the Year: Quantum National Bank
♦ Best Supporting Member: Eventeny
The Southeast Festivals & Events Association (SFEA) is a 501 (c) 6 membership-based organization comprised of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers. SFEA was founded in 2009 to strengthen the festival and event industry throughout the southeast United States by hosting educational sessions, networking opportunities, award recognition, and additional events throughout the year; thus, allowing for continued professional growth within the festivals and events industry.
