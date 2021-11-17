Suwanee’s Public Arts Commission is asking for submissions for original outdoor sculptures to be featured in this spring’s seventh installment of SculpTour — the city's signature outdoor art exhibit.
The outdoor exhibit will feature 10 to 20 sculptures of various styles, types, and sizes will be exhibited throughout downtown Suwanee beginning in May.
“The City of Suwanee values public art as a key component to creating a world-class community,” said Denise Brinson, economic and community development director. “The SculpTour provides a relatively low-cost way to bring quality public art of various styles and mediums to our community. Our hope is that the art pieces will engage our citizens and bring new visitors to downtown Suwanee.”
Artists may submit up to three original sculptures for consideration. Selected artists will receive a stipend of up to $1,750 per sculpture and be eligible to win cash awards.
The RFP is available at www.suwanee.com on the Public Art/SculpTour page. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 17.
Artwork selected will essentially be on loan to the City throughout the SculpTour, scheduled for May 2022 through March 2024, with the possibility at the end of the exhibit, depending upon funding, that the city will purchase one or more of the pieces for display in one of Suwanee’s public spaces.
Submissions will be evaluated based upon originality/creativity, relation to architecture and themes of downtown Suwanee, general community appeal, maintenance/longevity, quality of materials and execution, ease of installation, and other factors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.