Suwanee Fest returns this weekend From staff reports Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Suwanee Fest is back on Saturday and Sunday, featuring more than 200 vendors and exhibitors and 15 entertainment acts. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Like many big events that got put on pause last year, Suwanee Fest is ready for its return this weekend.The two-day festival is back on Saturday and Sunday, featuring more than 200 vendors and exhibitors and 15 entertainment acts.The annual parade kicks things off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Suwanee Fest then begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. Rubiks Groove — the premier “outside the box” ’80s and ’90s party band — is the entertainment headliner. The band will take the stage Saturday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m.City officials remind visitors that parking is unavailable at Town Center during Suwanee Fest, and traffic in the Town Center area can be congested throughout the day.“Please plan on taking the free shuttle for a hassle-free Suwanee Fest parking experience,” city officials said. Off-site festival parking and complimentary shuttles are available at three locations:♦ Red Octopus Lot – Shadowbrook Church, 4187 Suwanee Dam Road. This lot features wheelchair-accessible shuttles.♦ Green Parrot Lot – Shawnee North Business Center, 305 Shawnee North Drive at Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.♦ Blue Crab Lot – Southeastern Freight, 3655 Windsor Park off of Buford Highway.The air-conditioned shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 