Suwanee’s new 20-barrel brewery is set for its grand opening on Saturday and Sunday at its location on Buford Highway next to Suwanee Town Center Park.
The grand opening celebration will feature a selection of 18 original craft beers on tap. There’s more to do than drink beer. The brewery features an outdoor stone patio where patrons can play games, enjoy live music and purchase food from local vendors.
Doors will officially open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and close at midnight. Taco Mac’s Suwanee restaurant will serve wings and tacos. There will be live music through the day from local musicians. The festivities will continue Sunday with Beto’s Tacos selling authentic Mexican street tacos, plus more live music.
The brewery and taproom are dog-friendly. There is also a to-go window at both the front and side patio, allowing patrons to grab a beer and take advantage of Suwanee Town Center’s open container policy.
Brewmaster Phil Farrell has 30 years of brewing experience he brings to a team of seasoned home brewers with a passion for beer. The recipes the Stillfire team produces are variations of beers that were popular among their circles of friends.
“It’s stuff I’ve worked on a long time,” Farrell said. “I’m a home brewer at heart.”