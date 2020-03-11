Suwanee’s signature St. Patrick’s Day event is back with more breweries and different beverages to try.
There are 107 total breweries signed on for Suwanee’s 10th American Craft Beer Festival, set for Saturday at Suwanee Town Center Park. That breaks last year’s record of 102 breweries, including 54 from Georgia. It’s also the first Beer Fest Suwanee has hosted since a brewery — Stillfire Brewing —was established near its Town Center Park.
The brewery will have extended hours and an afterparty, but Angela Veugeler, Stillfire co-owner and president of Veugeler Design Group, said the focus in on the showcase of craft beers you can’t get in Suwanee.
“We try to be very impartial,” she said. “We want all the breweries to have great representation, but we’re very excited it’s right across the street.”
In its 10 years of existence, the Suwanee festival has offered samples from 832 different breweries and sold nearly 34,000 tickets.
With each year, some things change but some staples remain. The festival falls on the weekend prior to St. Patrick’s Day, so guests are encouraged to come dressed in green with kilts and Irish-themed drinking gear. There will even be a costume contest at the Social Lounge Tent.
There will once again be live music, featuring the ’80s tribute group, Departure. Guests can also expect some bagpipes in the afternoon once general admission begins filing in. Irish dancers return to the stage as a fan favorite.
Fans will still be able to vote for their favorite Georgia-brewed beer. Guests will receive a voting token that they can use to cast their vote with their favorite beer in the Georgia Beer Garden. Beer Fest organizers have piloted a few different voting systems in the past, but they saw this as the most democratic way to elect the best brewery.
“We really wanted to give the power to the people,” event director Tiffany Bellflower said. “It’s a more realistic look at who’s choosing (the best brewery).”
A portion of the festival proceeds go to Cooper’s Crew, a Suwanee-based nonprofit dedicated to the late North Gwinnett High School student that raises funds and awareness to cure childhood cancer and provides scholarships.
There are some new additions to the festival. There will be mobile axe-throwing booth open to people who sign waivers.
Suwanee’s Beer Fest falls as one of the earlier Georgia festivals in the year and provides an opportunity for breweries to showcase new creations. For those that don’t prefer beer, there are wine samples available, and some vendors will be showcasing hop-free products, such as Scofflaw Brewing’s hard seltzer.
Scofflaw — which offered last year’s fan favorite beer, F- — Cancer IPA — has released four different flavors of hard seltzer. Most popular is the Tropical POG, which is a spin off of one of the brewery’s most popular beers, POG Basement.
Scofflaw brewers are ready to pivot where the market changes direction, and public infatuation with hard seltzer led the Atlanta-based brewery to break into the seltzer game in time for it to make its Beer Fest debut.
“With laws the way they are in Georgia, there aren’t a lot of ways to offer samples to people from an alcohol standpoint, and well-done beer festivals are a way to do that,” Scofflaw Executive VP Christopher Brown said.
