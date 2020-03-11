A multitude of brew-lovers sporting that festive hue associated with Saint Patrick’s Day spread out across Town Center Park in Suwanee on Satu…

A multitude of brew-lovers sporting that festive hue associated with Saint Patrick’s Day spread out across Town Center Park in Suwanee on Saturday afternoon, donning green T-shirts, wigs, hats and even dyed beards as they sipped all manner of ales, IPAs and lagers.

If You Go

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Suwanee Town Center Park

Tickets: $55 through Friday; $60 day-of

More info: suwaneebeerfest.com

Safety First

• Designated Driver tickets available for $10 added-on to a general admission ticket. Sober friends can play games and check out non-alcoholic vendors inside the festival, while also ensuring a safe ride home.

• Tannery Row Ale House in Buford offer a shuttle to and from the festival and free parking at the restaurant.