With the Fourth of July just around the corner, Uncle Sams, George Wahingtons, Lady Liberties and all things Americana filled Suwanee Town Center Saturday as the Suwanee Beer Festival made its post-COVID return.
To celebrate the festival’s first summertime event, attendees replaced shamrocks, kilts and bagpipes that were the attire when the event was held around St. Patrick's Day with stars, stripes and mohawks for this year’s “Red, White and Brew” theme.
In addition to spending the day sipping on unlimited samples of beer, seltzers and ciders, attendees enjoyed live music, played games and enjoyed local cuisine by some of Suwanee’s favorite food trucks.
Two years in the making, the 2021 festival featured more than 350 craft beers with more than a dozen local breweries making their Suwanee Beer Fest debut. All local breweries offering samples in the “Georgia Beer Garden” competed in the annual Georgia Brew Battle.
In its first year competing for the title of “Georgia’s Best Beer” — which is voted on by festival attendees — Suwanee’s StillFire Brewing won the competition and the Golden Cup Trophy.
“We have a great team of brewers here and we thank the festival attendees for voting for us,” said StillFire brewmaster Phil Farrell, who has been in the brewing business for more than 30 years.
Georgia Beer Company from Valdosta, which was also participating in the competition for the first time, placed second.
After a two-year hiatus due to 2020 COVID-19 restrictions, event coordinator Tiffany Belflower said she and her team wanted the 2021 event to be more celebratory compared to years prior.
“It was our 10th year anniversary last year, so we're making it a little bit more of a party atmosphere to celebrate,” she said.
This year’s event added giant beer pong and axe throwing to its list of backyard games along with the return of giant Jenga and cornhole. Also new this year, festival organizers came up with a “super supporters” tent exclusively for ticket holders who held onto their 2020 tickets.
As a thank you for their loyalty, special supporters were given exclusive beer tastings, festival memorabilia and “survival items” such as sunscreen, sunglasses and refreshments.
A portion of the festival proceeds also directly benefitted Suwanee-based organization, Cooper’s Crew, which was created to honor Cooper O’Brien, who died at the age of 14 after battling Clear Cell Sarcoma.
Founded by his parents, Kevin and Donna O’Brien, the organization has funded stipends for scientific research and developments to find a cure for childhood cancer. The O’Brien family also hand-picks two or three seniors at North Gwinnett High School to help each year who have “faced diversity and persevered.”
“It’s always tough (to make the selections), but there’s always a few who stand out,” Kevin O'Brien said.
