The 11th annual edition of the Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest returned to its original slot of St. Patrick's Day weekend at Suwanee Town Center on Saturday, March 19th. Last year it was pushed back to June after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID.
"It was a success," exclaimed Angela Veugeler, co-founder of the festival, as it wrapped up to a cheering 5,500 strong crowd. "Everyone had fun, and the weather is beautiful.
"We were able to have the festival last year, but it was in the summer. We had to skip our 10th anniversary here because of COVID. Two days before the tents went up, we ended up having to cancel so that we couldn't have it that year [2020]."
This year there was an increase in the price of VIP admission to $150, but that did not deter the die-hard fans who mopped up the 350 VIP tickets in just under 30 minutes. A local resident who had his high school friend visiting him from Indiana kept looking at the website before it opened so that when it did, he bought two VIP tickets right away.
Veugler said that 4,500 tickets were sold, and with volunteers, vendors, and distributors, there was a crowd of 5,500 to sample the 350 available brews.
Tiffany Belflower, event director, said there were 105 breweries in attendance, 67 of them local.
Besides satisfying the thirsty beer drinker, there was enough fun and games to keep everybody happy. Departure, a local tribute band for Journey, kept the crowds excited on the main stage in the second half of the Fest. They are in their 14th year together and played in the inaugural beer fest.
If you wanted a rest from sampling you could take a break with Giant Jenga and Peach State Cornhole or giant beer pong or axe-throwing for the adventurous. Retro is back everywhere, and so to at the Fest with the Retro Arcade, which featured Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and other games. There were also various categories of the St. Paddy's Day Costume Contest, including best beard, best costume (male and female), best kilt, and best-dressed couple. The Irish Dancers and the Basement Boyz rounded out the entertainment.
If you were not a beer fan, there was also a mix of wines, seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails.
All that tasting and drinking is sure to make you hungry, and for that, there were 11 food vendors, including food trucks, food tents and dessert vendors. Ippolito's was there and also Daddy O'Brien's Irish Ice Cream Pub to add a little buzz in your cream.
"It is pretty much 50-50 male-female ratio, as a lot of it is boyfriend/girlfriend, couples coming together," says Belflower. "35-55-year-olds dominate with 75% of attendees coming from Atlanta metro and 25% from outside."
The festival profits currently help benefit a local charity, Cooper's Crew which helps research childhood cancer, mainly Clear Cell Sarcoma. Cooper O'Brien was a Suwanee local who lost his 14-month battle against cancer at the young age of 14, and his parents started the charity. Before this year, Big South Productions, which runs this Fest has, donated more than $150,000 to charity.
And the final award of the day was the Brew Battle of Best Beer in Georgia. This award went to Georgia Beer Company in Valdosta with their Pavilion Peanut Butter Porter, which has been around since 2021.
"It's a beer that we make once a year for the winter season, and it uses Georgia peanuts," says Chris Jones, the co-founder, and director of business development of Georgia Beer Company. "We consider ourselves to be a Georgia-grown company. Last year [the first time they attended], we won second or third place. We had so much fun that we wanted to come back and put our best foot forward."
The southernmost brewing company in the state started in a garage in 2014 and currently produces eight different brands in a year but in the taproom have over 80 beers. They operate with 20 employees and produce 2,000 barrels [31 gallons/barrel] of beer per year.
Jones would like to have other locations, but that is unfortunately not possible.
"If Georgia law were a little more accommodating to multiple locations for breweries, we would open multiple locations," Jones said. "Right now, the legislation in the state of Georgia doesn't really help breweries open more than one location."
