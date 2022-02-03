The second annual Suwanee Beer Fest Beer Chaser 5K is set for March 5 at Suwanee Town Center Park.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and organizers say the Peachtree Road Race-qualifying event offers a thirst-quenching twist on the traditional 5K, and is "fit for anyone, whether you are a competitive runner trying to beat your personal record or you’re just looking to sip and stroll with your closest beer buddies."
The first sign-up option is for more serious runners who can run for their best time with a tasty full beer waiting for them at the finish line. The second option is best for those looking for the most fun and includes five beer stops along the route.
Those who choose the second option will be able to sip and stroll (or jog or run) as they pick up 3-ounce pours from five “refueling” stations featuring beers from Monday Night Brewing, Pontoon Brewing, Social Fox Brewing, Ironshield Brewing, and Tucker Brewing.
Suwanee’s own StillFire Brewing will be at the finish line handing out the final full beer. The registration price is now $50 (run only) and $60 (beer stops).
The 5K route will begin at Suwanee Town Center Park and proceed down the scenic Suwanee Creek Greenway before ending back at Town Center Park. To mark the occasion, all runners will receive an official Beer Chaser 5K T-shirt, medal and a pub glass to show off their well-deserved accomplishment.
Organizers say runners need to register by Feb. 11 to be guaranteed a race shirt, medal and glass on the day of the race. Vendors will also be on hand at the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.