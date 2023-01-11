The Gwinnett County Public Library in Suwanee and the Suwanee Arts Center are working together to bring knowledge about the visual arts and art programming to Suwanee and surrounding communities with a new program called Art Ties.
Officials said the goal for the collaboration is to provide art education for all ages while encouraging creativity and engagement in the visual arts.
The new program begins this month with the first edition on Jan. 17. After that, it will be held quarterly.
The first programs feature two Suwanee Arts Center Photographers: Traci Dickson, who will present “The Photographer’s Eye – The Wonder of Looking Closely,” for children ages 10-13; and Gary Bowlick, who will present “The Wonder of Photography: Light, Subject and Composition,” for adults interested in gaining knowledge about photography.
Both one-hour programs will take place simultaneously at the Suwanee Library, located at 361 Main St., at 4 p.m.
Suwanee Arts Center board member Rhonda Starling and Radha Ashok, who is branch manager of the Suwanee Public Library, are the co-creators of Art Ties.
“As a member of the Suwanee Arts Center Board, I see the Suwanee Arts Center as a space dedicated to community engagement with several specific goals: to encourage local artists, to present workshops and other forms of education, to provide community outreach activities, and to be accessible to those that love art, and those that want to become more familiar with art," Starling said. "I have lived in Suwanee for more than 20 years, and feel the Suwanee Arts Center is a vibrant, vital part of the City of Suwanee.”
The Suwanee branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library has nearly 60,000 books as well as 23 computers, a teen reading area and a community meeting room for nonprofit groups.
