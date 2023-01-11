art ties 11x17 poster-01.jpg

The Gwinnett County Public Library in Suwanee and the Suwanee Arts Center are working together to bring knowledge about the visual arts and art programming to Suwanee and surrounding communities with a new program called Art Ties.

The Gwinnett County Public Library in Suwanee and the Suwanee Arts Center are working together to bring knowledge about the visual arts and art programming to Suwanee and surrounding communities with a new program called Art Ties.

Officials said the goal for the collaboration is to provide art education for all ages while encouraging creativity and engagement in the visual arts.