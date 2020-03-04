'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist pregnant with first child

Supergirl has some super news.
Actress Melissa Benoist, star of CW's "Supergirl," has announced she's expecting her first child with her husband, actor Chris Wood.
"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!" Benoist wrote on Instagram. "@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one!"
The couple announced their marriage in November.
"Supergirl" is currently in its fifth season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.