Video game purists expecting a faithful adaptation of the original Nintendo game might be somewhat surprised by first teaser for the new "Super Mario Bros. Movie," which debuted on Thursday.

The clip's dark and bombastic opening features King Koopa, voiced by Jack Black, as he lands in a fiery, rocky ship on an icy nightscape belonging to the penguins, who first appeared in the 1996 version of the game, "Super Mario 64."