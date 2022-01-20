A trailer for this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is a cinematic treat featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in a '90s-style video.
"Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray created the trailer, which is titled "The Call."
It opens with a young Eminem facing a present-day Eminem, performing his single "Rap God." Next Snoop is seen driving in his car, bobbing along to "The Next Episode." A glamorous looking Blige appears in a blue coat while "Family Affair" plays. Lamar is then seen with "Humble" playing in the background. Everyone takes a call from Dr. Dre, telling them to unite at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for the show.
We see a plane take off as the trailer shifts from the East Coast to the West Coast.
"California Love" also plays in the trailer, giving a vibe that the crew will play their hits for the crowd.
The clip ends with an aerial view of the stadium and shouts of football fans.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
