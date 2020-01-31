The Sugarloaf Ballet will soon host its 16th annual Youth Concert Series at the Infinite Energy Theater.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the ballet will feature selections choreographed by 13 young people from Gwinnett County and surrounding areas. This marks the largest number of young choreographers participating to date.
What’s more, there will also be performances by Brenau University’s dance program, Dance Tech & Talent out of Cobb County, and North Gwinnett High School’s Dance North.
This year’s theme is “The Future of Dance is Now.” It includes themes like finding happiness, acknowledging mental illness, elements of love and building people up.
The choreographers are students at Sugarloaf Performing Arts who range in ages 13 to 18.
“Artistic expression is a gift that has been with me for as long as I can remember,” Lori Zamzow-Wire, Sugarloaf Ballet artistic director, said. “To see young artists bold enough to share their expression with the world is powerful and encouraging.”
Once members of the Sugarloaf Ballet reach the age of 13, they are eligible to participate as choreographers for the Youth Concert Series. They are then responsible for end-to-end production such as costuming and technical requirements.
With access to experienced dance mentors, the young choreographers set works on their peers and deliver their productions on a professional stage.
“It’s about much more than dance,” Sugarloaf Ballet Director Michelle Bourgeois said. “It’s about developing confidence and leadership.”
In addition to the works of young choreographers and guests, Sugarloaf Ballet debuts works from their current repertoire set by Sugarloaf Performing Art faculty and Sugarloaf Ballet resident choreographers.
The Youth Concert Series was formerly known as the Young Choreographers’ Showcase. It has become a staple to the Gwinnett community and surrounding areas.
Showtimes on Feb. 1 are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. General admission tickets start at $15 with multi-show bundles available. Advanced tickets can be purchased in the lobby of Sugarloaf Performing Arts and at the Infinite Energy Center Box Office.
