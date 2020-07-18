Sugar Hill’s Broad St. Concert Band was recently presented with a grant of $1,500 from Explore Gwinnett’s “Gwinnett Creativity Fund.” The band was one of 10 local nonprofits to receive the grant, and the resources will be used to support the organization’s arts-focused mission and operations following event cancellations and venue closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Explore Gwinnett is honored to administer the Gwinnett Creativity Fund and we are thrilled to say we were able to fully fund all eligible organizations who applied,” Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett Executive Director, said.
According to the city, the Broad St. Concert Band has been a pivotal piece of the downtown Sugar Hill arts movement. The band is featured at many of downtown events as well as regular performances at The Eagle Theatre.
Officials said the Broad St. Concert band will use the grant funding for music equipment with the hope of an expanded audience at future performances.
For more details on the Gwinnett Creativity Fund, go to GwinnettCreativityFund.com.
