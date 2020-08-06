Sugar Hill city officials announced Thursday that the 2020 concert season at The Bowl at Sugar Hill has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
"The City of Sugar Hill has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 concert season at The Bowl at Sugar Hill," a release from the city said. "The postponement comes after collaboration with the artists to prioritize the health and welfare of our community, guests, and staff."
According to the release, the planned concert season will be rescheduled for 2021 and is expected to feature the previously scheduled 90’s country performers Roots & Boots show featuring Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, in addition to shows featuring the Preservation Jazz Band and Tank and the Bangas. A full concert lineup is anticipated to be announced in the spring of 2021, city officials said.
The city said previously purchased tickets for 2020 show dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Ticket holders may also request a full refund by contacting support@bigtickets.com.
"Thank you for your patience and support while we work to announce specific rescheduled dates, keeping the health and safety of all involved at the top of our list," the release said. "We can’t wait to see you in 2021!"
Information regarding future events can be found on The Bowl at Sugar Hill’s website at thebowlatsugarhill.com.
