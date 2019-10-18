Sugar Hill residents — and anyone from elsewhere in Gwinnett County really — can come to the northwest Gwinnett city this weekend to get their faces painted, look at antique cars and mine for gems.
Sugar Hill will host its annual Sugar Rush festival from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday in the city’s downtown district on West Broad Street. The event has been voted the “Best Festival in Gwinnett” in reader polls.
“With a new logo, new entertainment, and new downtown buzz in Sugar Hill, Sugar Rush 2019 invites everyone to enjoy an artfully festive fall,” city officials said in an announcement for the event.
This year’s festival will include gem mining with the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society, an arcade, live performance at The Bowl, a car show, face painting, inflatables, a caricature artist, artist vendors, a juried art show, arts and craft activities, a doodle wall and paint-your-own festival signs. There will also be two $1 showings of “The Goonies” at the Eagle Theatre during the festival.
Performances at The Bowl are expected to include Old Sweater, David Chavez, The Joe and Joe Show, the Board Street Concert Band, the NGMS Guitar Ensemble and ALL STARS Performing Arts Academy dancers.
This year’s festival also coincides with the opening weekend for the interactive Loop art exhibit that opened Thursday and will be in downtown Sugar Hill until Nov. 4.
Parking for the Sugar Rush festival will be available between Nelson Brogdon Boulevard and West Broad Street on Hillcrest Drive, at Sugar Hill Church and at the E Center on Broad Street.