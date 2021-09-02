For Keri and J.D. Liebrock, owners of Sugar Hill Distillery, it’s all about the details.
From the handmade flower boxes decorating the front of the city’s former community center to their distillery tanks named after the Steve Miller Band, Keri and Jay have poured all of their talents into making the distillery a place where the community will want to gather.
And they’re not done yet.
“We just want to leave a legacy for our children and grandchildren and to create a sense of community when people visit us,” Keri Liebrock said.
She and her husband, a retired director of intelligence for the U.S. Army, have been living in Sugar Hill since 2013. Keri Liebrock said they started out as beekeepers when they decided they wanted to use their honey to make honey whiskey and honey moonshine.
As the years went on and they went through the process of starting their business, Sugar Hill Distillery went from plans to be only a distillery to also adding a brewery and now a restaurant. Its full name is Sugar Hill Distillery: Fine Spirits, Craft Beer and Euro-Bistro.
“It just grew and grew and grew,” Keri said. “And here we are.”
The owners say is the first distillery in the nation to manufacture and produce both fine spirits and German style beer in the same equipment. The outdoor beer garden also regularly hosts live music events, comedy shows, graduation parties, wedding receptions and baby showers.
Keri said they hope to add another type of event to that list this Halloween — a possible ghost tour. That idea stems from a story that has gone around through word of mouth over the years.
“Once we got into this space and started building out, we realized that our building is actually haunted,” Keri said. “Our backyard is actually the [Sugar Hill Historic Cemetery], so we decided to go ahead and trademark a different name for our brewery called Apparition Brewing.”
The cemetery has been part of the city’s downtown for more than 135 years. Established in 1886, it contains more than 1,500 burials. Keri said she is working with the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society to find out more information about a potential “spirit named Alice” that is said to move things around at the distillery, among other things.
“A couple of contractors who were working on our AC and electrical came to us one day and asked about the little girl who had talked to them and said her name was Alice,” Keri said. “They said she didn’t talk a lot but had an English accent and sounded young.”
Although Keri has not “met” Alice yet, she said she wanted to give ode to her by naming one of their beers after her — the Alice IPA.
In addition to Alice IPA, the restaurant also brews German beers, including a dunkel, hefeweizen, kolsch, Berliner Weiss and a Bohemian pilsner.
On the distillery side, they make their own vodka in addition to rum, gin whiskey and agave.
Some of Sugar Hill Distillery’s other popular menu items are its sausage and cheese plate, Reuben and fresh trout. The dinner menu also features a bratwurst, knackwurst and kielbasa with sauerkraut plate as well as as schnitzel and Swedish meatballs.
For appetizers, there is beer cheese soup and giant pretzels.
Cornelia Cohen also clocks in everyday at 2 a.m. to bake all of the distillery’s German chocolate cakes and pies, which have become so popular that custom orders for whole cakes can now be placed a week in advance.
During a recent Friday afternoon, the distillery’s lead bartender/mixologist, Anne Marie Dozier, created a craft cocktail utilizing fresh peaches, vodka and lemonade. Meanwhile, Chef Morgan Pollard, who has trained under Chef Reinhold Metz, whipped up grilled trout with lemon butter spaetzle and grilled asparagus on a minute’s notice.
“We have an amazing team,” Keri said. “My husband and I are of German descent ... Morgan has basically taken my family’s dishes and made them into his. It’s just amazing. When I think of German food, I think of home and growing up and just something warm and nurturing.”
“We want you to feel like you are a member of our family,” she continued. “It’s laid back. It’s casual. Go grab a board game or a deck of cards, have a beer, get some food, watch TV and relax. We just want you to stay a while.”
Sugar Hill Distillery is located at 1166 Church Street. It holds weekly events and drink specials, including drink specials just for veterans. For more information, visit sugarhillstills.com.
