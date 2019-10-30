Sturgill-Simpson-credit-Reto-Sterchi-main.jpg

Country artist Sturgill Simpson is making a stop at Infinite Energy Arena for his 2020 tour.

 Photo: Reto Sterchi/Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Country artist Sturgill Simpson announced his 2020 tour alongside Tyler Childers this week, including a stop in Duluth.

Simpson and his band will play at Infinite Energy Center on March 7. Ticket pre-sales start on Nov. 5, and sales open to the public on Nov. 8.

The tour is announced on the heels of Simpson’s recent album, “Sound & Fury,” and it includes more than 35 dates. The first show is set for Feb. 2 in Birmingham, Ala.

“We are a live band,” Simpson said in a press release. “Everyone knows we are a live band. Steal the record or give it away, just come to the shows. For free tickets, send a message to Tyler’s Instagram.”

Tags