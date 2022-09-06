Netflix – which will bring the series back for a fifth and final season – and the experience discovery platform Fever have teamed up to create an interactive attraction called “Stranger Things: The Experience,” which will debut on Oct. 22 at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards.
"Stranger Things: The Experience," promises "mind-blowing audiovisual effects.
"Stranger Things: The Experience" takes patrons on an adventure through the darker side.
Millions of viewers around the world have become diehard fans of Netflix’s supernatural streaming drama “Stranger Things,” which during its four-season run has been filmed in and around the Atlanta area, portraying the series’ Hawkins, Indiana, locale.
“Stranger Things: The Experience” takes patrons on an adventure through the darker side of Hawkins in a new storyline that was developed exclusively by Ross and Matt Duffer, who created the award-winning show in 2016. Pullman Yards will be transformed into sets and challenges from “Stranger Things” and fans will be able to visit sites like the Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down and will be able to meet real-life characters from the show.
There will also be a “Stranger Things”-themed bar and store to purchase exclusive show merchandise.
“We know our ‘Stranger Things’ fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to fight the evil threatening to consume Hawkins,” said Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, in a news release. “Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will literally be able to live an episode from the series.”
“Stranger Things: The Experience,” which promises “mind-blowing audiovisual effects,” has already enjoyed successful runs in New York City, San Francisco and London and after its Atlanta run will visit other cities throughout the world.
Tickets are limited and prices start at $49 per person; while walk-ins are welcome, guaranteed entry by purchasing advance tickets is recommended and tickets officially go on sale on Sept. 8. “Stranger Things: The Experience” lasts for 50 minutes (plus unlimited time at Mix-Tape, a collection of “Stranger Things” greatest hits, including themed food and drinks and unique photo opportunities) and time slots are available every 30 minutes.
The experience will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Attendees are encouraged to wear facemasks at all times and must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.
