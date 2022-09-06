Millions of viewers around the world have become diehard fans of Netflix’s supernatural streaming drama “Stranger Things,” which during its four-season run has been filmed in and around the Atlanta area, portraying the series’ Hawkins, Indiana, locale.

Netflix – which will bring the series back for a fifth and final season – and the experience discovery platform Fever have teamed up to create an interactive attraction called “Stranger Things: The Experience,” which will debut on Oct. 22 at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards.

