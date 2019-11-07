The Southeast’s premier Native American cultural festival is returning to Stone Mountain Park for the 20th time this weekend.
The Native American Festival & Pow Wow, considered to be largest gathering of its kind in Georgia, begins Thursday morning and continues through late Sunday afternoon in Stone Mountain’s Historic Square. The Pow Wow has been named a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society.
With multiple tribes represented, the celebration of Native American culture will include dance, music, interactive educational displays, craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling and wildlife presentations.
The Pow Wow’s schedule of interactive educational activities for families is inviting, as patrons are able to learn the central role of dance in Native culture, as Native Americans from across the United States and Central America will vie for intertribal dance and drum honors and cash prizes.
Visitors can also learn about primitive skills, like bow making, fire starting, flint-knapping, open-fire cook and pottery, and another exhibit will feature tipis and other traditional dwellings.
Stone Mountain Park, which is touted as the most visited attraction in the state, encourages creative writing and learning and each year awards complimentary field trips to the Pow Wow to four classes from area schools. Groups from schools are encouraged to attend, more information can be obtained by calling 770-498-5636 or emailing education@stonemountainpark.com.
There will also be an artists’ market at the four-day festival. Shoppers will be able to find one-of-a-kind gift items and world-renowned Native and Native-inspired artists and crafters will demonstrate the creation of their handiwork.
The Native American Festival & Pow Wow will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Pow Wow is included in the park’s All-Attractions pass ticket, which also includes access to other Stone Mountain Park attractions.
For ticket information, visit www.stonemountainpark.com.