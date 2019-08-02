A month ahead of its 51st annual Yellow Daisy Festival, Stone Mountain Park is looking for volunteers who are willing to help with the event.
The festival, which features more than 400 artists, will be held from Sept. 5-8 at Stone Mountain.
This year, there are more than 200 volunteer opportunities available within the festival’s art, crafts, music and food areas, the park said.
The positions require light work, walking and a friendly smile. Greeters, photographers, gate attendants and help center representatives are needed, as well as volunteers to help direct crafters and customers moving items in and out of the festival.
All volunteers will receive meal vouchers during each shift and a souvenir Yellow Daisy Festival T-shirt. All-Attractions Passes, annual parking and Mountain Memberships are available, too, depending on the number of shifts volunteers contribute.
For volunteer locations and descriptions and to sign up, visit bit.ly/2IDsLQK. Selected applicants must be available for a training Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. or Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information about the Yellow Daisy Festival, visit stonemountainpark.com.