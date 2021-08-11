Stevie Nicks cancels US tour dates, citing rising Covid-19 cases By Jack Guy, CNN Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock icon Stevie Nicks has canceled a string of upcoming US shows due to concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases.The former Fleetwood Mac singer posted a short statement on Twitter on Monday announcing her decision."These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us," she wrote. "I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."In August 2020, she called on fans to wear a mask and take Covid-19 seriously, as well as revealing her worries over the long-term effects of the virus."If I get it, I will probably never sing again," she wrote in a Facebook post, adding: "Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life.""This virus can kill you. It can kill me," she wrote. "Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 