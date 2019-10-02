That's a wrap on "West Side Story."
The musical remake from director Steven Spielberg finished filming just days ago and to celebrate, the legendary filmmaker shared on social media -- via studio 20th Century Fox's official account -- some sneak peek photos from the set.
In one, Spielberg poses with four of his stars -- Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez, who play Tony, Maria, Anita and Bernardo, respectively.
Rita Moreno, who is pictured in another photo, plays Valentina. Moreno, of course, played Anita in the 1961 film.
"This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunningly moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals," Spielberg wrote in a letter posted to Twitter. "My brilliantly talented, fiercely committed, generous and apparently inexhaustible cast and crew of hundreds have given our film everything they've got, and already I can say that the film we'll be releasing on December 18, 2020 owes everything to them, as does its immensely grateful director."
The movie, an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, was filmed "all over New York," Spielberg said -- "from Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park."
"The city lent us its beauty and its energy, and we drew deeply upon its grand, multicultural, multifaceted spirit," he added.