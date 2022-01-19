During a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Steve Harvey said he was "uncomfortable" looking at a photo of his daughter, Lori Harvey, sitting on the lap of her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.
They have been an item for more than a year and Steve Harvey said Jordan spent his second Christmas with the family.
He declared the "Blank Panther" star a good gift giver.
"That's why I like him," Harvey said. "He bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars, 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?"
"Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law," Harvey joked.
The comedian said Jordan comes from a good family and he's "pulling" for the "Creed" star.
"At the same time, I got my eye on him," Harvey joked.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.