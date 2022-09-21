In a deeply personal and intimate conversation about loss and grief on Anderson Cooper's new podcast All There Is, "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert opened up about the importance of "learning to love the thing you most wish had never happened."

Colbert, who is the youngest of 11 siblings, lost his father and two teenage brothers Peter and Paul, in a plane crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 11, 1974. He was just 10 years old at the time.

Megan Marcus is the executive producer of CNN Audio.

