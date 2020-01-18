Downtown Suwanee is getting two new restaurants — one a steakhouse and the other a barbecue joint — near the city's Town Center.
Bottles and Bones Steakhouse and Grand Champion BBQ will be located in the Solis Town Center on Buford Highway, taking up key spots in the mixed-use development that opened next to the original Town Center development in late 2018.
Bottles and Bones, which will offer chef-driven meals, is expected to open next month, according to a Dec. 26 Facebook post from General Manager Emile Blau.
"We will be a game changer for Suwanee," Blau said. "An upscale and approachable restaurant with delicious food and live entertainment in our bar."
In addition to steaks, Bottles and Bones' menu will include seafood as well as bourbon and mixed drink options, according to Suwanee spokeswoman Abby Wilkerson.
Meanwhile, Grand Champion BBQ is also expected to open this year, according to Wilkerson, but a more specific time period was not available. Six months ago, the barbecue chain posted a hiring notice on LinkedIn, indicating it would open locations in Suwanee and Smyrna in late 2019, but neither new location is listed on the chain's website yet.
Grand Champion BBQ's Instagram page only lists that the Suwanee and Smyrna locations are coming "soon."
Grand Champion BBQ, which was founded in Roswell in 2011, already has five locations in metro Atlanta, including two in Roswell and one each in Atlanta, Marietta and Milton.
It will be a fast casual eatery with meats smoked on-site as well as a variety of sauces and side dishes, and local and regional beers.
