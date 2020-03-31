Starting Thursday, Dolly Parton will read bedtime stories to your kids

Parents working nine to five -- now from home, amid the coronavirus pandemic -- will soon get some help in entertaining their kids, thanks to country music superstar Dolly Parton.
The nine-time Grammy winner said beginning this Thursday, she will read bedtime stories to children in a new virtual series called "Goodnight with Dolly."
Each week, Parton will read a new book selected from the Imagination Library, her book gifting program which mails free books to children.
"This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right," Parton said in a statement on the program's website. "I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love."
The free 10-week series will kick off with a reading of "The Little Engine That Could," a book that has been a source of inspiration for Parton.
"Dolly hopes this series of stories will provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates," according to the news release announcing the series.
Parton's storytime will be streamed on Facebook every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
