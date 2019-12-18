The Tenderloins, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show “Impractical Jokers,” have announced a brand-new comedy tour called “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour,” which will stop at Aug. 8 Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.
Launching Summer 2020, the more than 30-city tour is on the heels of the Season 2 renewal of their new game show “The Misery Index,” the Season 9 pickup of “Impractical Jokers” and their sold-out global tour “Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour.” The Tenderloins will bring new videos and jokes to comedy fans across the nation.
Tickets for the show went on sale Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. Visit InfiniteEnergyCenter.com, the Arena box office, or call 770-626-2464 to purchase tickets.
James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano have been making audiences laugh on Impractical Jokers since 2011, and will reach a 200 episode milestone in February 2020. “Impractical Jokers” is truTV’s longest-running and top-rated original comedy.
Ahead of this new tour, the guys will be setting sail on their fourth annual “Impractical Jokers Cruise” on the Norweigan Pearl on Feb. 10-14 with Sixthman. Additionally, their first feature film, directed by Funny or Die’s Chris Henchy, will premiere early 2020.
For more information and a full list of “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour” tour stops see below or visit impracticaljokers.com.