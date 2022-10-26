Animation has been the driving creative force behind the "Star Wars" universe for some time, a state of affairs cast into sharper focus by how live-action series Lucasfilm has produced for Disney+ have drawn upon those shows. That relationship continues with "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," an animated anthology that provides an opportunity to flesh out the stories of peripheral but familiar lightsaber-wielding figures.

It's hardly a surprise that this latest addition to the mythology comes courtesy of producer Dave Filoni, who oversaw such series as "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels" before throwing his fertile mind for all things "Star Wars" into "The Mandalorian" and other live-action fare.