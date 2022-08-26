'Star Trek' legend's ashes will head to deep space on a Vulcan rocket

The ashes of the late trailblazing "Star Trek" actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when they are released into space from a Vulcan Centaur rocket later this year.

 CBS/Getty Images

Nichols -- who died at 89 on July 30 -- is best known for playing Lt. Nyota Uhura in the "Star Trek" television series from 1966 to 1969, and in the sci-fi franchise's films from 1979 to 1991.

