Stacey Dash pleads not guilty to domestic battery charge

Stacey Dash entered a written plea of not guilty Wednesday on a domestic battery charge, according to documents filed in Pasco County Circuit Court.
The actress and former political pundit was arrested Sunday after allegedly slapping and pushing her husband during an argument at a home in New Port Richey, Florida, the court documents state.
Her husband's name was redacted in an incident report obtained by CNN.
According to the report, police were called to a home Sunday evening "to respond to a domestic dispute" between the two.
"The victim sustained red scratch marks to his upper left arm from being pushed," the report stated.
Dash was taken into custody and transported to the Land O' Lakes detention facility without incident. She posted bail and was released on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff.
CNN has reached out to Dash's representatives for comment.
Dash came to fame for her role as high school student Dionne in the beloved 1995 teen comedy film "Clueless."
A public defender was appointed to represent her after she told the court that she couldn't afford to hire her own attorney, the court documents said.
