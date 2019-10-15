St. Columba Episcopal Church in Suwanee will host a family-friendly Fall Festival on Saturday.
The fair portion of the festival will begin at 2 p.m. at the church, located at 939 James Burgess Road in Suwanee.
The festival fair will include a photo booth, cornhole tournament, gift shop and crafts tent.
A Kona Ice Truck will be on site from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A petting zoo opens at 3 p.m. through 5 p.m.
A chili cook-off begins at 4 p.m., along with a cake walk — a version of musical chairs with a free cake as a reward for winning. Brats and burgers dinner also beings at 4 p.m.
Evening festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with a bonfire and an astronomy program after sunset. Guests can bring a tent for overnight camping.