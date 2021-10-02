'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Netflix's latest hit really kills."Squid Game" is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash.The downside is that losers will be killed. Seriously, if a person can't nail "Red Light, Green Light," they are totally a goner.Oh, and once you are in the game, quitting also has deadly consequences. To say the horror series is causing a buzz would be an understatement.It's a bit of a phenomenon much like the South Korean film "Parasite" turned out to be.That movie became the first foreign film to ever win a best picture Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn More Entertainment Entertainment David Lee Roth has announced his retirement By Dakin Andone, CNN 56 min ago 0 Entertainment Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany By Sophia Saifi, Nada Bashir and Maija Liisa Ehlinger, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it By Lisa Respers France, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment 'Origin' story: Juanes revisits roots of his inspiration after a year of lockdown blues By Maria Santana, CNN 6 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany +3 Mars robots take cruise control during solar event 'Voice behind the violence': English-speaking narrator of ISIS propaganda videos arrested and charged by Justice Department Winnie the Pooh's 'Poohsticks Bridge' for sale at auction house {{title}}
